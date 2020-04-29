Getting New York back to work: Local Congressmembers weigh in

NEW YORK STATE (WROC) Congressmembers from across New York took in questions and concerns from the community and shared what they think it will take to get the state’s economy moving again.

With New York accounting for nearly one-third of all US deaths, and thirty percent of all coronavirus cases, the representatives said New York is the epicenter of pandemic. They say everyone wants the state to open, but it must be done smartly.

Both the Senate and House are scheduled to return to Washinton next week. The hot topic there: Another coronavirus relief package. With this new legislation, Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NY 25th District) says his top priority is state and local government funding, and thinking long-term.

“If we’re going to start to re-emerge from this, we’re going to have to have some simulative effect, so I think an infrastructure bill, which will have significant impacts not only on our transportation system, but I’d like to see us adjust broadband. We’ve seen that both in healthcare, where we’re looking to do more telemedicine and telehealth, and when it comes to education,” says Rep. Morelle.

With some 26 million Americans out of work, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA 12th District), has stated she wants to talk about a guaranteed income for all Americans. Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY 23rd District), says that’s not sustainable.



“I support work, I support the concept of hard work. I support the idea that if you think government can provide relief to you from the cradle to the grave, that is a fundamental disagreement that I have. Universal income is of that ilk,” says Rep. Reed.

When it comes to getting back to work, Congressman John Katko (R-NY 24th District) says he’s focused now on short and long term solutions.



“We need to have great testing and we need to have it everywhere to re-open the economy. We have to have the contact tracing right away,” says Rep. Katko.



Long term, Katko wants to expand tax breaks for manufacturing. He says New Yorkers need the jobs. “Bring those businesses back from overseas, especially from China,” he says.

All Congressmembers said New York is one of the economically strongest states in the Union. And a New York that’s humming along again, means a strong America.