Get ready to WalkAbout for Al Sigl Community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Al Sigl Community of Agencies will hold its 30th WalkAbout this Sunday, October 27 at Eastview Mall.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Food Court. The WalkAbout begins at 9:30 a.m. and the Costume Contest will begin a 10:30 a.m.

Christine Lemcke, the Al Sigl Community of Agencies Events Director, and Mike Messenger, the WalkAbout Volunteer Committee Chair, discussed the event Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s an amazing event,” said Lemcke of the WalkAbout. “It’s our 30th anniversary, so we’re celebrating with a lot of inclusive activities throughout Eastview Mall – anything from a petting zoo, characters such as Batman, face painting, and games. It’s going to be a full route throughout the mall with lots of goodies. And we’ll close it out with our costume contest, which is a highlight.”

As always, volunteers are critical to a successful morning at Eastview Mall. “Our volunteers are great,” said Messenger. “We come out, we help support it and I think what it does is it helps support the community and get people out to have a great time around some Halloween fun, but also inclusion and abilities here across the Rochester area. It brings a whole bunch of different people together to celebrate a great time here at Al Sigl.”

Messenger said at the WalkAbout, inclusion is inherent and it’s second nature at the six member agencies for Al Sigl – Medical Motor Serivces, Rochester Rehabilitation, The Multiple Sclerosis Society Upstate New York Chapter, Rochester Hearing and Speech Center, and Epilepsy-Pralid, Inc., and CP Rochester.

Lemcke added the WalkAbout highlights the importance of collaboration. “We’re a collaborative community network and I think we’re really going to showcase it in this event. This will be member agencies, clients, community members, all gathering together to raise funds and awareness for the 55,000 children and adults with special needs receiving critical services. So I think it’s going to be a fantastic event.”

To register or learn more about the event, visit the Al Sigl website.