Get ready to rock at the JCC’s latest Hit Makers show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The JCC CenterStage will present ‘Hit Makers: Origins of Classic Rock’ on stage at the Hart Theatre in Brighton February 1-16.

This is the latest installment of the immensely popular Hit Makers series. Courtney Weather Schutt and Josh Wilmot discussed the upcoming show Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

Wilmot was among the performers for last year’s ‘Hit Makers British Invasion’ show. “We’re getting more of the evolution of how the British Invasion influenced American music and created that Classic Rock genre,” he said. “It’s a lot more upbeat and in your face, lots of lights and smoke. It’s going to be a rock show.”

Weather Schutt said bands like The Rolling Stones, The Doobie Brothers, The Allman Brothers, The Band, The Doors, and Led Zeppelin will be featured. This is her first opportunity to perform in a JCC production. “So I was really excited!” she said. “I have seen so many versions of the ‘Hit Makers’ over the years just from going to support friends and local theater in general, but they don’t always have to audition year to year. They’re able to keep some people and so when they put up the audition announcement that they needed females, I was like, oh, I’m in – especially for rock which is something I really appreciate.”

In addition to the great music, Jack Garner has provided narrative the performers will share before the songs. “A really cool part of it is before most of the songs you get to learn a little tidbit about where the song originated,” said Wilmot. “There’s a little line in there about ‘Satisfaction,’ how the guitar riff came to him in a dream. There’s like cool little facts that you get to learn and it kind of influences the way you see the song and it’s really neat.”

The music has been arranged and will be directed by Casey Filiaci. The five-piece band will be up on stage with the singers. “It’s amazing,” Wilmot said. “The drummer’s risen. If you walk into the stage, you’ll be like, this is a rock show. It’s very cool.”

For tickets to ‘Hit Makers: Origins of Classic Rock’ visit the JCC Box Office, call (585) 461-2000, or go online to the JCC CenterStage website.