Get paid $5,000 a week to eat barbecue ribs

Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to find the best ribs in America. The only way to do that? Eat a lot of ribs, of course!

The position is called ”chief grilling officer” and has the new employee travel the country tasting different ribs in cities known for their BBQ.

All you have to do is taste ribs while also posting photos, tips, and techniques on social sites for two weeks in August. Reynolds Wrap will pay you a $10,000 stipend as well as pay for the travel and lodging for you and a friend.

If you’re not afraid of getting a little messy and digging into the best BBQ around, apply now! Just submit a photo of you making your favorite rib recipe and 100 words on why they should pick you in an email to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.

Applications are due by June 19 at 12 a.m.