Spend some time in nature with man’s best friend on a guided dog walk through the Genesee County Park and Forest!

Hosted by Genesee County Highway Department, there will be three Saturday walks this summer from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 4, July 2, and August 6.

Pre-registration is required, along with a fee of $5 per dog. All proceeds go to the Genesee County Animal Shelter.

Walkers and dogs will meet at the Interpretive Nature Center off of Bethany Center Road.

Aggressive dogs will not be allowed to participate, and proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination is required.

To register, call 585-344-1122.