Get hungry: First-ever Food Week at Frontier Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Get ready for some food specials, fun giveaways, and all you can eat picnics.

The Red Wings are having Food Week, for the first time ever, from August 19 through August 22.

Special menu items and where to find them:

Donut Burger — Hamburger and bacon wedged between Donuts Delite glazed donuts and topped with maple syrup (Black Angus)

— Hamburger and bacon wedged between Donuts Delite glazed donuts and topped with maple syrup (Black Angus) Tony Soprano — Return of the fan favorite; Hot dog topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni (Mama Mittsy’s)

— Return of the fan favorite; Hot dog topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni (Mama Mittsy’s) Mac ‘n’ Cheese Dog — Hot dog on a bun topped with creamily delicious mac n cheese and crispy fried onions (Say Cheese)

— Hot dog on a bun topped with creamily delicious mac n cheese and crispy fried onions (Say Cheese) Osier Plate – Seasoned baked potato split and piled high with Red Osier beef and meat hot sauce (Red Osier)

– Seasoned baked potato split and piled high with Red Osier beef and meat hot sauce (Red Osier) Cheeseburger Baked Potato — Seasoned baked potato topped with Red Wing cheesy hamburger sauce and diced tomatoes (Red Osier)

— Seasoned baked potato topped with Red Wing cheesy hamburger sauce and diced tomatoes (Red Osier) Veggie Burger — Veggie burger topped with lettuce tomato, onion, sweet peppers, hot peppers, and choice of cheese (Altobelli Deli)

— Veggie burger topped with lettuce tomato, onion, sweet peppers, hot peppers, and choice of cheese (Altobelli Deli) Veggie Dog — Veggie dog topped with condiments of your choice (Altobelli Deli)

— Veggie dog topped with condiments of your choice (Altobelli Deli) Cheeseburger Nachos — Nachos topped with Red Wing cheesy hamburger sauce, nacho cheese and jalapenos (ROC Taco)

— Nachos topped with Red Wing cheesy hamburger sauce, nacho cheese and jalapenos (ROC Taco) Buffalo Wing Trash Can — Home fries, mac salad meat hot sauce, wing sauce and blue cheese dressing (Homeplate)

— Home fries, mac salad meat hot sauce, wing sauce and blue cheese dressing (Homeplate) Buffalo Wing Drums — Jumbo drumsticks with wing sauce and blue cheese dressing (Batter Up)

— Jumbo drumsticks with wing sauce and blue cheese dressing (Batter Up) Buffalo Chicken Waffle Cone — Diced chicken fingers tossed in wing sauce and topped with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks all in a waffle cone (Batter Up)

— Diced chicken fingers tossed in wing sauce and topped with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks all in a waffle cone (Batter Up) The Vegenator — Nachos topped with seasoned rice, pico de galla, salsa verde, black bean salsa and guacamole (Nacho Everyday Nacho)

#ROC's biggest restaurant re-opens next Monday for the first ever Food Week at Frontier!



The Menu: https://t.co/YR7hVW6RN7 pic.twitter.com/efTKS3cIwn — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) August 12, 2019

For each day of Food Week, the Red Wings will be offering different all-you-can-eat picnics in the Walk of Fame Cafe beyond the left field fence. Each picnic costs $30 and includes 90 minutes of all-you-can-eat offerings from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kids price (for those 12 and younger) is $20. Tickets for the all-you-can-eat picnics must be purchased at least three days in advance. Those tickets can be purchased online:

There will also be several fan giveaways during Food Week. The Red Wings are giving away aprons Monday (first 1,000 fans courtesy of Zweigle’s), T-shirts on Tuesday (first 500 fans courtesy of Jeremiah’s Tavern), and more T-Shirts on Thursday (first 1,000 fans courtesy of Frontier Communications.

Jeremiah’s Tavern will have their food truck at the ballpark on Tuesday, serving up their award-winning chicken wings. Wednesday will be $1 night featuring $1 hot dogs, peanuts, cracker jacks and chips. Thursday will have a Budweiser happy hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $2 beers and live music by Genesee Shaw at the 10th Inning Bar.

A special post-game fireworks show will wrap up Food Week following Thursday’s game.

Tickets for all games during Food Week are available online.