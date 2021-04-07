Get a move on: April 7 is National Walking Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get up and put on your walking shoes: today is National Walking Day.

To celebrate the day, the American Heart Association is encouraging all adults to participate in the April 7 holiday; emphasizing more movement and less sitting.

“For too many of us, our daily routines have become more sedentary over the past year due to the pandemic, making it even more important to find ways to increase physical activity in our day,” said Syracuse American Heart Association Advisory Board and Upstate Community Hospital Deputy Director Peggy Thomas, MSN, RN. “Any movement is better than no movement, and more is better. Even small breaks of activity throughout the day will benefit health and reduce stress.”

As apart of the American Heart Association’s Move More initiative, AHA provided the following tips to increase movement:

Avoid being sedentary for too long and set a reminder to move around for five minutes multiple times a day

Find more ways to get off the couch by taking a walk around the house, doing a few push-ups between episodes of a TV, doing active shores or walking pets

Dedicate times daily to “unplug” and take an active break

Move more while working at home

Find forms of exercise you like

The American Heart Association recommends adults to get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity intensity aerobic activity per week, such as brisk walking or gardening, or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity such as running or dancing.

Get a move on! Join in the fun for National Walking Day on April 7.