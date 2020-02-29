Georgia man dies in Alabama crash after aunt’s funeral

ATTALLA, A.L. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a Georgia man died in a two-vehicle crash while coming home from his aunt’s funeral.

News outlets report 65-year-old David Longon Cranford of Marietta, was driving back to Georgia on Wednesday from Etowah County, Alabama, when authorities said he suffered a medical emergency.

The Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton said Cranford’s van collided with an 18-wheeler and exploded on impact on U.S. 278. Both vehicles erupted into flames.

Deaton said Cranford was ejected from the van and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.