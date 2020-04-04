Georgia man accused of White House attack plot pleads guilty

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020 file photo, The White House is seen in Washington. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the administration’s third state dinner in April for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, the White House announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

ATLANTA, G.A. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of plotting to attack the White House with an antitank rocket and explosives has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

On Wednesday, police said 23-year-old Hasher Jallal Taheb pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to destroy, by fire or an explosive, a building owned by or leased to the United States.

Taheb is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

Prosecutors said that in conversations with undercover federal investigators in October 2018, Taheb mentioned plans to travel overseas and wanting to attack the White House and the Statue of Liberty.