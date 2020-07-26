Georgia judge allows temporary release for pregnant inmate to deliver baby

AUGUSTA, G.A. (AP) — A pregnant woman jailed following an automobile crash that killed an 11-year-old girl has been granted a limited release from jail.

The Augusta Chronicle reports 27-year-old Aubrey Newsome has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including vehicular homicide in the November 25 crash that killed the child.

On Friday, defense attorney Kevin Davis told the judge that Newsome will change her plea to guilty and knows she will go to prison as a result.

Davis said Newsome should be temporarily released because she is within a week of giving birth and the jail has no plan for her delivery.