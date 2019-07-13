George Eastman Bike Tour 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) A bike tour was held on Saturday morning in honor of George Eastman and his love of cycling.

The George Eastman Bike Tour took attendees to 10 different locations related to Eastman’s life and work.

Cyclists got to see buildings and sites that shaped Eastman’s life.

Jesse Peers, archivist in the George Eastman Legacy Collection and certified bike educator, led the George Eastman Bike Tour.

Peers guided participants on the 6.5‑mile tour. At each of the ten stops, Peers shared insight into Eastman’s work and life.

