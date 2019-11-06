Genre film festival arrives in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Anomaly: The Rochester Genre Film Festival” will be held this Friday through Sunday, November 8-10, at the Cinema Theater in Rochester.

Co-founders Meghan Murphy and Kristin Pelc-Pacheco, along with “Anomaly” Programming Director Adam Lubitow, discussed the festival and the films Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“Rochester is a film festival city, absolutely, but we had noticed that there wasn’t a genre film fest,” noted Murphy. “There wasn’t something for horror, and sci-fi. We talked about it and we started thinking we want this for ourselves and we want to share it with everybody else. I think everyone’s going to enjoy it. It’s like a gift to the city and to us because we’re a little greedy!”

Murphy explained that the term “genre” in film covers horror, sci-fi, fantasy, action, dark comedy, and the indescribable. The collection of films for “Anomaly” reflects the array. “The idea was to showcase the spectrum of what genre can be,” said Lubitow. “So in addition to the horror movies, we’ve also got something like ‘Extra Ordinary’ which is a romantic comedy with ghosts. And ‘VHYes,’ which is a comedy that I’ve called an 80’s pop culture ‘Fantasia’ that kind of remixes 80’s late night television into the story of a boy, his relationship with his parents who are kind of going through a tough time, and kind of weaving that. So there’s a wide range of things for everybody that covers all of those…you know – the fantasy, the action, the dark comedy – everything that we wanted to include to become the Anomaly Film Festival.”

There will be Q & A sessions for some of the features and short films as well, some of which have local directors. In addition, there will be other events connected to the festival. “We have an after party on Friday and Saturday with Nox and at Skylark. And then, if you have a full festival pass or a day pass, you can come in the morning and we’re going to have some breakfast and some coffee for everyone. So we’re pretty excited about that.”

For tickets and more information visit the Anomaly Film Fest website.