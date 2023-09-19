ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneva Police are warning of a phone scam going around where the caller is impersonating a GPD officer.

Police said they were alerted to the calls Tuesday morning. The message is one scammers have used before — claiming that a family member has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after a car accident. The fraud demand is for alleged bail money.

Geneva Police are advising they would never place phone calls to secure bail money.

They’re suggesting you hang up immediately and call 911 to report the incident.