Geneva man found safe

UPDATE: The search for a missing Geneva man has been cancelled. 55-year-old Fred Allen has been found safe.

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department is asking for the help of the public in searching for a man who was last seen on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the City of Geneva.

55-year-old Fred Allen is 5 feet, 9 inches, 150 pounds with blue eyes and gray and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and he stated he was going to Rushville to visit a friend, but never arrived.

According to officials, he may be in the Niagara Falls, N.Y. area. Allen drives a gray 2005 Mazda 6 with the license plate KHZ1283.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Geneva Police Department at 315-828-6771 or call 911.