Geneva Police search for suspect in burglary

Geneva Police are looking for a suspect in a burglary that happened on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a burglary at a childcare center.

Police said they responded to the Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday for a burglary not in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the rear door had been damaged and someone had entered the building.

Police said it is estimated that the individual caused thousands of dollars in damage to the interior of the center.

Anyone with information is asked to call 315-828-6784.