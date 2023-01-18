ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva police officer was injured Saturday during a burglary arrest.

Geneva police were responding to call for a burglary-in-progress at a business on North Exchange Street at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, police said they located 35-year-old Pedro Lian Diaz-Figueroa stealing property and placed him in custody. Police said Diaz-Figueroa attempted to escape, injuring an officer in the process, before being captured. The officer had injuries to his face, hands, and legs and was treated and released from a local hospital.

Diaz-Figueroa was charged with burglary, escape in the second degree and false impersonation. Police said Diaz-Figueroa provided a false name during questioning, but is on parole and “well-known to officers.”