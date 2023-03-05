GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a graffiti incident that took place Saturday night into the early morning hours Sunday. Officers say they received reports of graffiti on the exterior of a residence on Munson Avenue. Officers say they also found several other markings on personal property, businesses, residences, playgrounds, vehicles and outbuildings.

Officers located the graffiti on Humbert Street, Gulvin Park, Geneva Club Beverage, the Finger Lakes Welcome Center and Seneca Lake State Park.

“The graffiti contained hateful and offensive messages and/or images,” officers said. “The graffiti is scribed in black and yellow spray paint.”

The Geneva Police Department is urging the public to report any graffiti and/or acts of vandalism on their personal property. People are also urged to review their personal surveillance footage for any suspect(s) in the area of East North Street, Wadsworth Street, Herbert Street, Hallenbeck Avenue and Middle Street.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Geneva Police Department at (315) 789-1111.