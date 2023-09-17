GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Geneva Police Department were alerted to a potential bomb threat at Temple Beth El on S Main Street early Sunday morning.

An Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Detection K-9 unit was deployed, and a thorough inspection of the premises was conducted. According to the GPD, the investigation concluded that no incendiary devices were present.

“The threat was determined to be isolated, posing no ongoing danger to the public,” officers said.

The New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force will be leading the subsequent investigation.

The Geneva Police Department encourages anybody with relevant information to come forward. You can reach out to the on-duty Supervisor at 315-789-1111 or Lieutenant John Van Savage at 315-828-6779. All information can be kept confidential.