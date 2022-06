GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police in Canandaigua arrested 58-year-old Andrew E. Jensen of Geneva for sexual conduct against a child in the first degree on Saturday. Jensen was also charged with incest in the third degree which is a class E felony.

Jensen was processed and arraigned at Ontario County CAP in front of Honorable Judge Schaertl. NYSP said Jensen was released to pretrial services with an electronic monitoring bracelet.