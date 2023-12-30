ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Geneva man was arrested for drunk driving overnight Saturday for a rollover crash that took place in the town of Gorham on State Route 245. Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say 34-year-old Seth Labombard’s vehicle rolled over when he veered from the righthand lane and struck a Frontier telephone pole shortly after 2 a.m. Labombard was taken to Thompson Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

State Route 245 was closed for approximately five hours. Stanley-Hall-Gorham Ambulance and crews with the Canandaigua Emergency Squad assisted deputies at the scene.

Labombard was issued traffic tickets for driving while intoxicated, unregistered motor vehicle, un-inspected motor vehicle, failure to keep right and move from lane unsafely.

He will return to Gorham Town Court to answer to the charges at a later date.