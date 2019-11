GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – A Geneva man was arrested on Saturday after he struck a disabled vehicle on State Route 14 in Geneva shortly at around midnight.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies identified the driver as 47-year-old Shane Valliere of Geneva and said he was driving a 2011 Mazda.

Deputies said Valliere was intoxicated when the accident occurred.

Deputies arrested Valliere for driving while intoxicated.

Valliere will appear in the Town of Geneva Court on a later date to answer to the charges.