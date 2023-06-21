ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Geneva Police have recovered several illegal firearms and ammunition from a Humbert Street home on Tuesday.

Police said they were alerted to the weapons by the Ontario County Probation Department. GPD said Amy Louise Parsons-Colon, 40, purchased multiple firearms for her husband Joseph Ericke Colon, 39.

Joseph is a convicted felon and sex offender who is under supervision by the probation department, Geneva Police said.

Police reported finding four firearms, including illegal assault rifles, ‘copious rounds’ of ammunition, ammunition reloading equipment and a bullet-proof vest.

Colon and Parson-Colon are both charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, but police said more charges are pending.