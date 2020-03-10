Genesee County woman drowns after searching for missing dog

Live Now
OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman died on Monday evening after falling into a pond and drowning in the town of Oakfield.

72-year-old Patricia Seguin died when she went out to look for her lost dog and may have fallen into the pond.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, a call for a missing person came in around 10:45 p.m. Deputies searched the area and found Seguin in a small pong just northeast of her residence.

The investigation is still ongoing.

