ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you have received a call from a person pretending to be a Sergeant from the Genesee County Sherriff’s Office asking for money, police advise that this is a scam call.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, the scam caller starts the call by saying that they are calling regarding an active warrant for an arrest, and then they request money to resolve the warrant.

Officers say that while they do make calls to tell people that they have a warrant, they will never request money, gift cards, or electronic payments.

If you receive a phone call like this from the Genesee County Sherriff’s Office about a warrant and you believe that it may be a scam or the warrant doesn’t exist, contact the Sherriff’s Office at (585) 343-5000.

If you do have an active warrant, officers ask you to come to their office, where they can assist you.