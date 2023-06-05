ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee Cream Ale is one of the top 50 beers in the world, according to Men’s Journal.

The Rochester staple was ranked #32 and described as “striking a winning balance with lager crispness, fruity ale character, and a smooth sweetness courtesy of corn,” according to the publication. “It’s what you should fill your cooler with this summer.”

Men’s Journal said it limited its ‘research’ to beers that are readily available, and included a wide variety of brews, from IPAs to stouts, sour ales, amber ales, lagers, pilsners, and more common beers found at your local store.