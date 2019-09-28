Genesee County woman killed in ATV crash

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman from Alexander was killed when she crashed her ATV into a chained barricade on Saturday.
Deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office say the crash took place on Seward Road in the town of Alexander shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Deputies identified the driver as 33-year-old Michelle Buckenmeyer of Alexander.
Mercy Flight was called to airlift Buckenmeyer to Erie County Medical Center after being ejected from her SUV.
Medical personnel pronounced dead shortly after 4 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation.