Genesee Brewery partners with Rochester Americans, free tickets with every 12-pack

(Photo Courtesy Rochester Americans)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Rochester Americans once again playing for fans at the Blue Cross Arena, the Genesee Brewery is offering a new way to get tickets.

Through February 28, anyone who buys any 12-pack of Genesee Brewery beer gets two free tickets to an upcoming game.

Just visit this website and upload a picture of your receipt — along with your name, age, and email — to get your free tickets.

The Blue Cross Arena’s expanded vaccination policy went into effect with the Amerks home game on December 29. Under the new policy, everyone age 5 and up in attendance at any event at the arena needs to provide proof of vaccination. Those under 5 must wear masks at all times.

