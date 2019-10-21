Gem Show helps entire family appreciate beauty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Lapidary Society will host its annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show and Sale this Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27, at the Total Sports Experience in East Rochester.

The hours on Saturday are from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Rochester Lapidary Society member Toni Hill discussed what you can expect when you head to the show this coming weekend Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“We have beads,” she began. “We have fossils. We have cut stones, loose stones, tools, wire. There’s going to be a complimentary wire wrapping class. We have a connection with some of the local artists who will be showing artwork that they’ve done that has stone used in it and people can vote on what they liked the best. And then there’s cash prizes and a big showy ribbon.”

There will fun educational opportunities as well. “The New York State Museum actually is going to be having a representative who we’ll be talking about dinosaurs for the children and he’s really very good with the kids,” Hill said. “There is what they call Mineral Bingo which is basically geared even to the youngest children because it’s a picture related game. When they see it they get to have a prize. There’s no charge for playing the game.”

Tickets are $6 each day or buy a two-day pass for $9. Children twelve and under are free. There will be a food truck there for those who are hungry and thirsty. You can also buy items at the Show and Sale. “There are a lot of vendors,” said Hill. “We have vendors for jewelry, ethnic jewelry, modern jewelry, antique jewelry. A lot of the dealers will have things that they have made. There’s something that’s very popular right now called Fordite.”

Hill explained Fordite is jewelry created from the layering of paint that accumulates on the inside of smokestacks and is peeled away.

Proceeds from the Show and Sale benefit the Rochester Lapidary Society. Get your tickets at the door or ahead of time online at the Rochester Lapidary Society website.