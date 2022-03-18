ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time ever, the American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage crisis back in January. They called out to the community asking for immediate donations saying lives are at risk. However legally, not everyone in the community is able to donate and it’s not because they don’t want to, but because they’re banned from doing so.

Gay and bi-sexual men are legally banned from donating blood due to a law that was created in 1983 during the AIDs crisis. When the law was first enacted, it was a lifetime ban and over time it has softened. However, some argue it’s still not enough.

Dr. William Valenti is the co-founder of Trillium Health, as well as an HIV and LGBTQ+ healthcare expert.

“There were four years of this epidemic, where we needed to ensure the safety of the blood supply and had no way to figure out who had HIV or not,” Dr. Valenti said.

Dr. Valenti has been on the front lines of the HIV/AIDs epidemic since the very beginning 40 years ago.

“The ban on gay men, men who have sex with men continued though, after HIV testing was available,” Dr. Valenti said, “The ban has probably been in place too long.”

In 2015, the FDA moved from a total ban to a one-year abstinence period. In 2020, the disqualifying time period was reduced to three months.

“It stigmatizes people unnecessarily. I think that in the early days, it was the best we had. But things have gotten a lot better in terms of our understanding of HIV infection, and also the science of testing. So it’s time has come,” Dr. Valenti said.

This rule is something Managing Partner with Tully Rinckey PLLC, Peter Pullano said would most likely not make it through a court of law if challenged.

“If a courts challenging this or is hearing a challenge to this rule, they’re going to have to find a rational basis based on Supreme Court cases and I don’t think it’s there,” Pullano said.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said this is an outed policy that the FDA could change today.

“In 1983, we didn’t know. We didn’t have medication, to reduce a person’s viral load to undetectable. We didn’t have screening protocols and things of that nature. So, the scientific and the medical unknown, makes the 1983 version of this a little bit more reasonable,” Assembymember Bronson said, “In 2022, we know better. We know that if someone is on their medications, and that they’re undetectable that they can’t transmit the virus. We know that if you’re on PREP, it’s unlikely you’re going to receive the virus, even if you do have sex with somebody who’s HIV positive. We know that if you had sex with somebody with HIV, that detection will show up roughly 10 days after the exposure. So it’s just not reasonable. The other point, it doesn’t acknowledge that there are heterosexuals having sex all the time and they also could be exposed to HIV, and then go in and donate blood. So why is it just gay men? Why is it just bisexual men? In the beginning, it was considered the gay disease, it’s not considered that anymore. Many people of color are HIV positive, and those numbers are going up. Women are HIV positive, and those numbers are going up. Folks who are heterosexuals are positive, and those numbers are going up. So, it just defies logic. It’s bigotry. And it’s discriminatory.”

While this ban has been in place for nearly 40 years, there is still an immediate need for blood right now.

“We’re doing all this, when there’s a massive blood shortage, they need the blood, they need the donors, and the donors are there, willing and able, it’s just that the rule is getting in the way and the rule is now outdated,” Pullano said.

When blood is donated, the substance goes through numerous amounts of tests before it is put to use. That testing includes HIV.

“They’ve got the blood, and they test the blood. Just hold on to the blood until you get the test results and if the person doesn’t have HIV, the blood doesn’t have HIV, then we’re okay. That’s certainly within their ability at this point. HIV has changed. It’s not the deadly virus that it was. And so, it’s quite a simple thing to do,” Pullano said.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson’s office has been in communications with the Red Cross. He said he plans on putting together a coalition to do a drive within the LGBTQ+ community to in hopes of bringing awareness to the blood ban on gay and bi-sexual men.

Currently, a nationwide study is underway to determine whether it makes scientific sense to have any restriction at all. Researchers will gather data through July and send the results to the FDA which will then consider lifting the restrictions on gay men donating blood.