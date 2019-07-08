Gates police chief wants to charge parents when their child commits a crime

ROCHESTER, NY – (WROC) – Parents in the town of Gates could soon be held responsible for the crimes their children commit.

Police Chief James Vanbrederode says he wants to charge parents with child endangerment if their child commits a serious crime.

Recently officers from the Gates police department stopped a group of teens after they left a restaurant without paying. When the teens were found police discovered much more.

“We found them riding their bicycles the 14-year-old had an unloaded .22 pistol in his pocket and a bag full of fake drugs on him that they sell on the street as burn bags,” said Vanbrederode.

He is working with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office about the law. According to Vanbrederode, the police department is not doing it to be mean, they are doing it to have they lives of kids before they go down the wrong path.

The idea received mixed reviews when it was posted on the police department’s Facebook page. When we spoke to people out in the community it received the same reactions.

“I think it is an interesting idea but I guess I would want to hear more on how it would work,” said Tara List.

“I have always been a firm believer in parents being responsible for the actions of not only themselves but for their children,” said Rochelle Rancour.

“Well don’t charge the parent with endangerment of the welfare of a children,” said Nasha Monroe. ” Get the parent some help if that is the case.”

Vanbrederode says they are not looking to put people behind bars. They just don’t want to see them again.

“I really feel bad for these kids because somehow we need to intervene so they don’t become tomorrow’s statistic you know what I mean,” said Vanbrederode. “We do not want these children to fail.”