Gates Police Chief: bill on horizon to amend bail reform, ‘we need to find a middle ground’

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The ongoing conversation on bail reform continues, as we approach the one-year mark since the legislation was passed into law. Some officials say they’re ready to sit down and write a bill that amends the current system – others say, the there’s no need.

News 8 talked to both sides of this conversation today.

Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode, who is also President of Monroe County Chiefs of Police Association, says he wants to gather state senators and assembly members to discuss a bill that would amend this current reform law. He says he wants to find a middle ground.

The goal is this: allow judges the discretion of whether or not they want to keep someone in custody if they believe that person is a threat to the community. New York is the only state that doesn’t have a clause to allow this.

Right now – VanBrederode says the system is too black and white.

“If you committed crimes A, B or C this is what happens, and any other crime is an automatic appearance ticket, it’s too black and white.”

He says he is concerned with high rates of crime in the county over the summer, and says bail reform is not helping.

“Crime numbers for Monroe County are off the charts this year, it makes it very difficult to take someone off the street when they are a constant chronic offender or violent.”

There is no formal data yet on bail reform as it correlates to violence. But, VanBrederode says there are examples. One of those being the Tyquan Rivera charges. Rivera shot a Rochester police officer in 2009. He has recently been arrested in Greece, facing Class B felony charges, but still on the streets reoffending, VanBrederode says. Another incident cited was Kashbi Sanders, a man released on bail, who had been charged for attempting to rob People’s Choice Kitchen with a gun last year.

Meanwhile, Monroe County attorney Shani Curry Mitchell says bail reform is not the problem when it comes to violence. She says there are various other ideas that have been discussed as potential causes for violence, like the pandemic, something Mayor Lovely Warren has cited over the summer.

“I also read the uptick in violence had to do with everyone on top of each other due to COVID, that’s what I read,” she said. “If there is no data showing it, then he shouldn’t be putting fear out there period, it’s irresponsible.”

VanBrederode is waiting for elections to wrap up before sitting down with senators and assembly men and women for this conversation to propose a bill.

Parole reform will also be a topic of concern. He says in Monroe County there are 1,950 individuals on parole, and 275 are on electronic bracelet monitoring. So far this year, in the county alone, 64 parolees have cut off their electronic monitoring bracelets. 5 parolees who removed them are still missing and their locations are unknown.