Gates man recovering from shooting on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Gates is recovering at Strong Memorial Hospital after having been shot in Rochester on the 1100 block of Lyell Avenue on Sunday.
Rochester Police officers responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m.
Officers said the victim, 35, had been shot at least one time in his lower extremity. The initial responding officers applied a potentially life-saving measures to the victim.
The victim’s injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.