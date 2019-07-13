Gates man faces drugs, weapons charges after explosion at home

GATES, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Gates Fire and Gates Police responded to the 300 block of Rossmore Street for the report of an explosion on Friday afternoon

Officers said two windows and a glass door had been blown out by the blast.

The refrigerator door had also been blown off its hinges and inside the refrigerator were multiple cans of an aerosol agent “Pure 322 Organic Solvent” used to extract plant oils. Officers believe the cans were the source of the explosion.

Inside the home, officers located 3.8 pounds of marijuana and an AR-15 and a shotgun.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Michael Deguglielmo and charged him with Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the 2nd degree, and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree.

Deguglielmo was arraigned in front of Judge Pupatelli and was released on his own recognizance with no bail. He’s expected to return to Town of Gates Court on August 7.