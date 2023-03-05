ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates-Chili Varsity Cheerleaders are celebrating after a placement at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) competition Saturday.

The squad was sent off to the competition Saturday morning with support from the school.

Coming in fifth place in Competitive Cheerleading, Division 1 – Small at the NYSPHSAA competition, the Gates-Chili Varsity Cheerleading Team’s win was a first in the squad’s history.

Photo provided by Gloria Hernandez

Going to the NYSPHSAA competition was a first for the team as well.