Gates Chili students witness mock overdose

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – According to Gates police, street drugs are becoming more dangerous than ever and are fueling the opioid epidemic. As a way to prevent overdoses, juniors and seniors at Gates Chili high school got to see what happens when someone overdoses through a simulation.

A mother’s cry for her teenage son. It is a real world simulation where students at Gates Chili High School witnessed the impacts of overdosing.

High School senior Evan Balasumbramaniam played the role of “charlie”, the protagonist in this presentation.

“The power and the intensity that this situation was. With that, it elevated everything else. Once the ambulance came, and police it was all the more realistic than I thought it would be,” said Balasumbramaniam.

“Because this is real and again the epidemic does not appear to be slowing down at all,” said Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode

Students heard testimonials like mother who lost her son from an overdose and a Monroe County inmate who dabbled with drugs before being incarcerated. A message officials hope will resonate with students.

“It is everywhere. This doesn’t pick or choose towns, or races, or socio economic groups. this is something that impacts everyone and we want to make sure kids know they’re not alone,” said Ken Hammel, High School Principal.

School leaders here say they hope this simulation will be adopted in other area schools. They plan to expand the simulation to other grade levels in the near future.

A prisoner is talking to students at Gates Chili High School about the impact of doing drugs and overdoses. He says drugs are being laced with fentanyl, making it more dangerous. He hopes his experience will educated youth about the consequences. pic.twitter.com/2Hwh6UPGB1 — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) October 10, 2019



