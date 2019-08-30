Gates Chili School District tightens security at elementary schools

GATES, NY – (WROC) – The Gates Chili School District is making sure parents of students at Paul Road Elementary aren’t worrying about their safety.

“It makes it easier on parents and on the people working inside to have a multi-stop inertance coming in to make sure people coming in are there for the right reasons,” said Christopher Dailey, Superintendent of Schools.

Along with a new sign and renovated classrooms parents, students, and staff will see an entrance that keeps kids and teachers safe.

“You have to get buzzed in twice,” said Dailey. “There is a an outside feature with a camera where you come in and someone will answer it and ask why you are here. They will be able to see who it is and what they are bringing.”

Dailey says although the Gates Chili School District hasn’t had any security problems school officials did feel it was necessary to build a more secure entrance.

“When schools were previously built they were more of an open concept,” said Dailey. “We know over the last years districts had to make more secure areas.”

But most of all the school district just wanted to make sure they are protecting parents’ most precious cargo.

“As you know safety is paramount,” said Dailey. “Parents are turning over their children to us every day and we want to make sure we have a building that protects us the best we can.”

Once staff determines you are allowed in the school security measures don’t stop there. Visitors must be escorted at all times.