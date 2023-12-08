CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — In 2020 the Gates-Chili school district first started to work towards electrifying their bus fleet, now at the end of 2023 they’ve already been running two electric buses for over a year, with three more set to enter service in 2024 according to the districts transportation director Matt Helmbold.

“We just had infrastructure installed by RG&E this week actually so hopefully before or right after the new year we’ll have a total of 5 on the road,” said Helmbold.

This is all ahead of mandate from Governor Kathy Hochul who in 2022 announced that all new electric school buses sold in New York must be zero-emissions by 2027, and all school bus fleets must be zero emissions by 2035.

While there are some concerns around range for normal passenger vehicles for school buses, due to how they’re operated on a normal day they don’t face as much range anxiety. According to a 2013 study from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the average round trip bus route in the United States is 73.46 miles which doesn’t even begin to eclipse the range of this generation of electric buses.

“Without recharging they get over 100 mi so that varies just like your car with gas or diesel vary,” said Helmbold. “We’ve actually run one of these buses last year all the way across the city to East Rochester from gates so we run them quite a bit. Transportation is a split shift so you’re doing it in the morning afternoon. So if you have to charge a little bit in the middle of the day, that’s what we do.”

As battery technology continues to improve we can expect the range of electric buses, cars and trucks to continue to grow in the next few years according to Dr. Michael Fowler, a Professor Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering at the University of Waterloo, who is studying batteries for electric vehicles and training the next generation of engineers to build them.

“We’re looking at other chemistries for the batteries. We’re looking at the aluminum air possibility because then you have the materials are cheaper, lighter and we have the elements coming into those,” said Dr. Fowler “It’ll be better in 5-10 years for sure.”

For now, there is hope that with the growing number of deadlines for zero-emissions vehicles across the nation that the technology and innovation needed is going to be ready.