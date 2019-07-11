Gassy suspect caught by Missouri police after letting out loud fart

LIBERTY, M.O. (KXAN) — Law enforcement in Missouri are sharing the unlikely way they managed to capture a suspect wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the man was hiding but passed gas loudly enough that it gave away his location.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident, saying “if you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a (poop emoji) day.”

The City of Liberty thanked the sheriff’s office for “airing out a wanted person’s dirty laundry.”

Adding that the incident “stinks for the arrestee.”