Gas prices increase after Thanksgiving

MANSFIELD, P.A. (FNN) According to First News Now, gas prices at Sheetz in Mansfield, P.A., jumped $.18 cents by Friday. Sheetz business had gas priced at $2.47 just the day before.

It was later learned that Sheetz decided to drop their price of gas $.10 cents.

As of Saturday, gas there is now $2.55, and cheaper than Kwik Fill in Blossburg.

The price of gas at Kwik Fill in Blossburg, Pennsylvania, gas had risen $.12 cents from $2.47 to $2.59 a gallon and has stayed at that price since its change on Friday.