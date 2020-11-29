Gas prices increase after Thanksgiving

News
Posted: / Updated:

MANSFIELD, P.A. (FNN) According to First News Now, gas prices at Sheetz in Mansfield, P.A., jumped $.18 cents by Friday. Sheetz business had gas priced at $2.47 just the day before.

It was later learned that Sheetz decided to drop their price of gas $.10 cents.

As of Saturday, gas there is now $2.55, and cheaper than Kwik Fill in Blossburg.

The price of gas at Kwik Fill in Blossburg, Pennsylvania, gas had risen $.12 cents from $2.47 to $2.59 a gallon and has stayed at that price since its change on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss