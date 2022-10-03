ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Gas prices in the Rochester area have dropped more than 9 cents in the past week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is $3.65 per gallon. Prices have dropped 48 cents since one month ago, but are still 40 cents higher than last year.

The average price in Buffalo is $3.68 and in Syracuse, it’s $3.50, which is down almost 19 cents from the previous week.

Nationally, the average rose 11 cents to $3.78, which was up for the second straight week. GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan says refinery issues and cuts in OPEC oil production could push prices higher again in the coming weeks.