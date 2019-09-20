Gas prices are up, but the White House says not to worry

(WIVT)– Americans are feeling the pain at the pump this week.

AAA said prices went up because of the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil plants and warn that they could continue to fluctuate.

The effects of the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities are being felt here at home- driving up gas prices at pumps all over the country.

AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said she’s been watching it fluctuate all week.

“Crude oil prices are definitely getting more expensive they’re about $8.00 or $9.00 dollars more a barrel than they were last week,” Casselano said.

On Saturday – a Saudi oil processing plant and another oil field were attacked from the air- knocking out almost half of its capacity.

The White House said US drivers shouldn’t be worried.

“That’s not any indication of panic in the marketplace,” Dan Rouillette, Deputy Secretary of Energy, said.

Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said they have things under control.

That’s because of the amount of oil Brouillette said we are producing right here in the United States.

“In 2019, we’re going to produce approximately 13 million barrels per day and in 2020 that’s going to jump to roughly 13.5 million barrels per day,” Brouillette said.

Triple A said the next few days will be telling — how high crude oil will go- and in turn how high gas prices will go.