ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — If you noticed on your way to work that the price of gas is cheaper than it was last week, AAA Communications specialist Mark Gruba says it’s all due to economics 101.

“Demand continues to be lower right now and the supply of gasoline is up and that’s helping drive the price down,” said Gruba.

He said whether you’re traveling or staying close to home, you should see the same trend.

“Prices nationwide are down 14 cents from a week ago to 3.26 a gallon. They were 3.33 a year ago for a gallon of regular. So nationwide prices are now lower than they were a year ago. That’s great news,” he says.

He adds the New York state average is $3.59, down 11 cents since the week prior. In Rochester, we are averaging $3.64 which is down 6 cents from last week.

But will the trend last?

“The other thing that is a factor here that we always watch very closely is the price of oil. Right now its trading at about $70 to $75 a barrel and that is $10 lower than a week ago. Any time the price of oil is lower, gas prices will follow and we expect that trend to continue going forward,” he says.

AAA says a little planning can help conserve fuel. Map out routes, avoid peak travel times like rush hour, and combine errands in one trip while using cruise control when possible.

AAA also suggests drivers should make sure tire pressure is at the vehicles recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.