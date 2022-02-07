Gas keeps getting more expensive, but it’s cheaper in WNY than other places

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s getting even more costly for drivers to fill their gas tanks, as the national average price has gone up seven cents since last week.

New York drivers are feeling it too. Here, the average price went up by four cents.

U.S. average: $3.44 ($2.46 in 2021)

NYS average: $3.59 ($2.56 in 2021)

Here are differences in prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $3.52 (up one cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.53 (up four cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.58 (up four cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.58 (up three cents from last week)

Rome – $3.63 (up five cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.55 (up four cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.58 (up four cents from last week)

“Crude prices are now topping $90 per barrel. The tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to contribute to rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market,” AAA says. “Moreover, OPEC+ announced this week it will stick to its plan to increase crude production by 400,000 barrels per day next month despite calls for a greater increase to help meet demand. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.”