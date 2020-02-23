Gandhi’s legacy honored at local library

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson hosted a talk Saturday afternoon at the Central Library in downtown Rochester on South Avenue.

The event was hosted by MK Gandhi Institute of Nonviolence and the Indian Community of Rochester.

Transforming anger into good was the message Arun Gandhi brought to the Rochester community while talking about Gandhi’s legacy of nonviolence.

Gandhi shared a message of turning negative feelings into something good for the community and his grandfather’s message still resonates today.

The exhibit is on display until February 29.

“Get inspired by his message because I think his message of nonviolence and peace is more relevant than it has ever been before,” Arun Gandhi said. “We need to look at where we are going with all the violence, it has been destroying our humanity.”