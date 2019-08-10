Gananda Central teacher dies while on vacation in California

(WROC) – A Gananda High School teacher passed away while on vacation in California on Friday.

The Gananda Central School District said Alexandra Fee taught English Language Arts at GHS in addition to being the Sources of Youth adviser, class adviser, and yearbook adviser.

Fee was also a cheerleading coach at Penfield Central School District.

“We recognize that our Gananda family will be grieving and support will be available for those that need it,” Gananda Central School District Superintendent Shawn Van Scoy said. “We are coordinating counselors from Gananda and area districts to help support our students and staff. Additional information about where to go for support will be sent out as soon as it is available.”

On Monday counselors will be available at the High School Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students and staff.

“I ask for your continued support as we grieve together as a school community,” Van Scoy said. “Please continue to keep the Fee family and Gananda community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”