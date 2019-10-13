Gala for business students to be Secret Santas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) Students at the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester took the night off from their studies to party at the Simon Fall Ball on Saturday evening.

It was a black-tie affair. The night had food, an open bar, and auctions. Students dressed to the nines and celebrated for a good cause.

Part of the proceeds raised from ticket sales and a silent auction went towards purchasing gifts for local children and families through the “Secret Santa” initiative.

The gala also helps run the school’s “Pieces Program” which sends students out in the community to teach young students about financial literacy.