GA doctor found dead, possibly killed by wild dogs

LYONS, G.A. (AP) — A Georgia doctor was found dead in a ditch, and authorities believe she was killed by a pack of wild dogs.

Dr. Nancy Shaw was found by a Lyons police officer around 3 a.m. Thursday. Shaw practiced internal medicine in Vidalia.

Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker said an officer was on patrol when he noticed a running car parked on the shoulder of the road with the doors open. Police said the officer checked the area and found Shaw’s body.

Walker said he believes Shaw was attacked by a pack of wild dogs that had been roaming the area.

Police were searching for the dogs but have not found them as of Friday.