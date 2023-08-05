ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Funeral services were held for the two Sisters from Sisters of Mercy who were tragically killed in a Pennsylvania car crash last month.

Sister Arlene Semesky and Sister Joanne Deck were remembered Saturday morning with the celebration of life hosted in the chapel at the Mercy Center.

Bishop Matano, Diocese of Rochester, was the celebrant, and Father Tim Niven from St. Rita concelebrated the mass.

According to the Diocese of Rochester, Sister Semesy was a Sister of Mercy for 59 years, and Sister Joanne was there for 57 years— 116 years of service between the pair.

“Remember your servants, Sister Joanne and Sister Arlene, whom you have called today from this world to yourself. Grant that they, who are united with your son in a death like his, may also be one with him in his resurrection,” said Bishop Matano.

The entirety of the mass is available on the Sisters of Mercy YouTube page.