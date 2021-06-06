Funeral services announced for Worcester Police Officer Familia

WORCESTER, M.A. (WPRI) — The city of Worcester and the Worcester Police Department have announced funeral services for officer Emmanuel “Manny” Familia, who drowned while trying to save a teenager who was struggling to stay afloat in a pond.

Calling hours will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Temple Street on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, at St. John’s Catholic Church. People attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.

Immediately following the funeral, the burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery on Cambridge Street.

Information on a traffic pattern, parking, street closures and more will be released when it becomes available.