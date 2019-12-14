Funeral home owners sentenced after decomposing body found

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – The former co-owners of a South Carolina funeral home have been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a decomposed body that was in a locked storage room for three years.

The Post and Courier reports that Lawrence Robert Meadows and Roderick Mitchell Cummings owned the now-defunct First Family Funeral Home in Spartanburg.

Each was charged with desecration of human remains.

Cummings pleaded guilty. Meadows pleaded no contest, which registers as a conviction.

They were accused of failing to properly care for the body of 63-year-old Mary Alice Pitts Moore.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss