Funeral home owners sentenced after decomposing body found

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – The former co-owners of a South Carolina funeral home have been sentenced to a year of probation in connection with a decomposed body that was in a locked storage room for three years.

The Post and Courier reports that Lawrence Robert Meadows and Roderick Mitchell Cummings owned the now-defunct First Family Funeral Home in Spartanburg.

Each was charged with desecration of human remains.

Cummings pleaded guilty. Meadows pleaded no contest, which registers as a conviction.

They were accused of failing to properly care for the body of 63-year-old Mary Alice Pitts Moore.